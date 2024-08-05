back to top
Search
    SportsCricketJeffrey Vandersay spins Sri Lanka to brink of series victory against India
    SportsCricket

    Jeffrey Vandersay spins Sri Lanka to brink of series victory against India

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    “Vandersay's magic spins puts Lanka on brink of series victory”

    Sri Lanka leg spinner Jeffrey Vandersay produced a mesmerizing spell of leg spin bowling against in the second ODI in Colombo to put Sri Lanka in touching distance of their first series win against India since 1997.

    Chasing 240 for victory on a slow turning pitch, Indian top order looked in control with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill looking solid. However, the introduction of Vandersay changed the complexion of the game completely. He dismissed Rohit caught behind trying to play an unconventional reverse sweep in his first over.

    This opened the floodgates as he then removed the well set Gill caught at slip in his next over. He followed it up by trapping Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube lbw in quick succession. India lost 5 wickets for just 24 runs in the spell as they slumped to 147-6.

    Vandersay finished with outstanding figures of 7-0-26-6 to skittle out India for 208 as Sri Lanka won the match by 32 runs. It was a virtuoso performance from the experienced leg spinner who has been in and out of the side over the years.

    Earlier, Sri Lankan batsmen showed discipline and patience against the Indian spinners. None of them scored big but four batsmen between 30-40 runs helped them post a competitive total of 240.

    The series is now tilted in Sri Lanka's favor as they need just a draw in the final ODI on Wednesday to claim their first series win against India in 27 years. Jeffrey Vandersay's magical six wicket haul has given them the belief they can achieve this historic feat.

    Previous article
    First batch of Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra to leave from Jammu on Aug 6
    Next article
    Novak Djokovic Defeats Carlos Alcaraz in Epic Olympic Final to Claim Elusive Gold Medal
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Amit Rohidas gets one-match ban, set to miss India’s Olympic hockey semi-final; Hockey India lodges appeal

    Northlines Northlines -
    Paris, Aug 5: India's key defender and first rusher...

    Noah Lyles clinches narrow victory in 100m sprint final at Paris Olympics

    Northlines Northlines -
    In what will go down as one of the...

    Novak Djokovic Defeats Carlos Alcaraz in Epic Olympic Final to Claim Elusive Gold Medal

    Northlines Northlines -
    Djokovic brought his A-game to defeat the red-hot World...

    India Men’s Hockey Team Defeats Great Britain in Shootout to Advance to Semifinals of Paris 2024 Olympics

    Northlines Northlines -
    India's men's hockey team scripted a memorable comeback victory...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Renowned art patron Sara Abraham who championed Indian artists passes away

    Rising threats from Lyme disease as ticks spread globally bring challenges...

    Affordable International Roaming Plans for Travellers from Top Indian Telcos in...