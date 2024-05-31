back to top
Search
HomeHealth
Health

Nourish Tangled Tresses with an Ayurvedic Buttermilk and Triphala Hair Mask

Northlines
by Northlines

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian science of holistic wellness, offers natural solutions for healthy hair and scalp. A regular hair cleansing routine is essential to remove buildup from the hair follicle and allow new growth. This nourishing treatment mask utilizes the power of herbs to unclog pores while infusing strands with moisture and nutrients.

Buttermilk contains lactic acid that gently exfoliates without stripping the scalp. When paired with triphala powder, a popular Ayurvedic remedy known for its drying and astringent properties, it works to deeply cleanse the scalp. Triphala is a blend of three myrobalan fruits that have long been used to treat dandruff, hair loss and other scalp problems thanks to antibacterial and anti-inflammatory compounds.

In just 15 minutes applied once a week, this herbal hair pack visibly improves hair texture, reduces breakage and leaves tresses silky soft. Regular use can help strengthen weak and thinning hair over time by removing product buildup that weighs hair down. The result is healthy, damage-free hair with a lustrous shine.

Previous article
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To Air India For Inordinate Flight Delays
Next article
Pollster warns prosecuting Trump could turn him into a martyr and spark unrest
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Related Articles

More Updates

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Pollster warns prosecuting Trump could turn him into a martyr and...

DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To Air India For Inordinate Flight...

Justice (Retd) MK Hanjura Led Panel To Fix Fee Structure Of...