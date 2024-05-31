Nourish Tangled Tresses with an Ayurvedic Buttermilk and Triphala Hair Mask

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian science of holistic wellness, offers natural solutions for healthy hair and scalp. A regular hair cleansing routine is essential to remove buildup from the hair follicle and allow new growth. This nourishing treatment mask utilizes the power of herbs to unclog pores while infusing strands with moisture and nutrients.

Buttermilk contains lactic acid that gently exfoliates without stripping the scalp. When paired with triphala powder, a popular Ayurvedic remedy known for its drying and astringent properties, it works to deeply cleanse the scalp. Triphala is a blend of three myrobalan fruits that have long been used to treat dandruff, hair loss and other scalp problems thanks to antibacterial and anti-inflammatory compounds.

In just 15 minutes applied once a week, this herbal hair pack visibly improves hair texture, reduces breakage and leaves tresses silky soft. Regular use can help strengthen weak and thinning hair over time by removing product buildup that weighs hair down. The result is healthy, damage-free hair with a lustrous shine.