back to top
Search
InternationalPollster warns prosecuting Trump could turn him into a martyr and spark...
International

Pollster warns prosecuting Trump could turn him into a martyr and spark unrest

By: Northlines

Date:

Former US President could face imprisonment, says pollster

As legal troubles continue to mount for the former commander-in-chief, a prominent pollster warns that any criminal charges brought against Donald Trump risks inflaming his base of supporters. According to new analysis, putting the one-term president behind bars could turn him into a martyr and potentially spark unrest across the country.

John Zogby, who has conducted polls in America for over 40 years, believes prosecuting Trump for alleged crimes related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results would be seen as political revenge by his most ardent backers. In an interview, the seasoned analyst said imprisoning the ex-leader could cause unrest not seen in decades.

“His followers literally believe he is the rightful president,” Zogby stated. Despite multiple probes confirming now-President Biden's clear victory, many Republicans still refuse to accept the outcome. Any charges brought against Trump, no matter the evidence, would confirm their belief that the system is rigged against them, according to the pollster.

With passionate supporters nationwide, transforming Trump into a political prisoner could turn him into a folk hero and rallying point. There is a real risk of large demonstrations and even riots breaking out in protest, cautions Zogby. The unrest would likely occur across many Republican strongholds and could divide the country further.

Prosecuting powerful figures is a delicate balancing act that must consider broader societal impacts. While justice demands accountability, pursuing Trump in a way seen as one-sided or vengeful risks further inflaming an already polarized electorate. The costs of imprisoning the former president may ultimately outweigh any benefits to the legal system.

Previous article
Nourish Tangled Tresses with an Ayurvedic Buttermilk and Triphala Hair Mask
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

“Brazilian Man Found Guilty of Killing Hyderabad Woman in UK, Sentenced to Mental Hospital”

Northlines Northlines -
24-year-old Kevin Lourenco de Morals attacked Hyderabad woman Kontham...

“Prince William’s Reaction to Meghan Markle’s Diana Comparison Deemed ‘Beyond Tasteless'”

Northlines Northlines -
Prince William upset over Meghan Markle being compared to...

“After Hush Money Verdict, Trump’s Donation Page Crashes, Raises $800K; ‘Americans Moved…”

Northlines Northlines -
Trump's guilty verdict leads to surge in campaign donations...

Kate Middleton hailed as the ‘greatest asset’ for the monarchy’s future

Northlines Northlines -
Kate Middleton has been called the "greatest asset" to...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Nourish Tangled Tresses with an Ayurvedic Buttermilk and Triphala Hair Mask

DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To Air India For Inordinate Flight...

Justice (Retd) MK Hanjura Led Panel To Fix Fee Structure Of...