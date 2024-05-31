Pollster warns prosecuting Trump could turn him into a martyr and spark unrest

Former US President could face imprisonment, says pollster

As legal troubles continue to mount for the former commander-in-chief, a prominent pollster warns that any criminal charges brought against Donald Trump risks inflaming his base of supporters. According to new analysis, putting the one-term president behind bars could turn him into a martyr and potentially spark unrest across the country.

John Zogby, who has conducted polls in America for over 40 years, believes prosecuting Trump for alleged crimes related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results would be seen as political revenge by his most ardent backers. In an interview, the seasoned analyst said imprisoning the ex-leader could cause unrest not seen in decades.

“His followers literally believe he is the rightful president,” Zogby stated. Despite multiple probes confirming now-President Biden's clear victory, many Republicans still refuse to accept the outcome. Any charges brought against Trump, no matter the evidence, would confirm their belief that the system is rigged against them, according to the pollster.

With passionate supporters nationwide, transforming Trump into a political prisoner could turn him into a folk hero and rallying point. There is a real risk of large demonstrations and even riots breaking out in protest, cautions Zogby. The unrest would likely occur across many Republican strongholds and could divide the country further.

Prosecuting powerful figures is a delicate balancing act that must consider broader societal impacts. While justice demands accountability, pursuing Trump in a way seen as one-sided or vengeful risks further inflaming an already polarized electorate. The costs of imprisoning the former president may ultimately outweigh any benefits to the legal system.