back to top
Search
IndiaDGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To Air India For Inordinate Flight Delays
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To Air India For Inordinate Flight Delays

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 31: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday issued a show cause notice to Air for inordinate delay of at least two flights and failure to take due care of passengers.

The show cause notice also comes at a time when passengers of a San Francisco-bound Air India flight from the capital, that was originally scheduled to take off around 1530 hours on Thursday, faced a harrowing time due to an inordinate delay.
The flight is now scheduled to take on Friday afternoon.
In the show cause notice, the regulator mentioned about the inordinate delay of two international flights — AI 183 from Delhi to San Francisco on May 30 and AI 179 from Mumbai to San Francisco on May 24.
An official said Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took cognisance of the flight delays and inconvenience caused to passengers, following which the DGCA issued the show cause notice.
Both flights were delayed and passengers were put to discomfort due to insufficient cooling in the cabin.
Further, repeated incidents of passengers being put to discomfort by Air India in violation of DGCA norms have come to the notice of the regulator, as per the show cause notice.
The regulator also noted that Air India is “time and again failing in taking due care of passengers”, and not complying with its provisions related to ‘Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights”.
“Air India is hereby called upon to show cause as to why enforcement action shall not be initiated against the airline,” for the violations, the regulator said. (AGENCIES)

Previous article
Justice (Retd) MK Hanjura Led Panel To Fix Fee Structure Of Professional Colleges In J&K
Next article
Nourish Tangled Tresses with an Ayurvedic Buttermilk and Triphala Hair Mask
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Justice (Retd) MK Hanjura Led Panel To Fix Fee Structure Of Professional Colleges In J&K

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 31: The Government has accorded the sanction...

Srinagar Airport Operations Halted For An Hour After Bomb Threat

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 31: Flight operations at the  Srinagar International Airport had...

Water level at India’s main reservoirs drops to 23%: CWC report

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 31: The water level of the...

Air India Gets Show Cause Notice From DGCA for Inordinate Delays of AI 183 Flight From Delhi to San Francisco and AI 179 From...

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 31: Passengers of a San Francisco-bound...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Pollster warns prosecuting Trump could turn him into a martyr and...

Nourish Tangled Tresses with an Ayurvedic Buttermilk and Triphala Hair Mask

Justice (Retd) MK Hanjura Led Panel To Fix Fee Structure Of...