Justice (Retd) MK Hanjura Led Panel To Fix Fee Structure Of Professional Colleges In J&K

JAMMU, May 31: The Government has accorded the sanction to the constitution of a panel, led by Justice (retired) MK Hanjura, to fix the fee structure of professional colleges in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
NEW DELHI, May 31: Passengers of a San Francisco-bound...
thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.