Nora Fatehi Raises the Style Quotient in Aqua Blue Cropped Jacket and Mini Skirt Ensemble Worth ₹40k – See Pictures

Nora Fatehi is known for her daring looks and experimental style. The gorgeous actress is not only loved for her sizzling dance moves, but also reigns supreme when it comes to hitting fashion targets. Whether it is a chic catsuit or a stunning mini dress, Nora can rock any look to perfection. She is quite active on social media and her glamorous Insta-diaries are a treasure trove of style inspiration for all her followers. Her latest look in a coordinated light blue ensemble is the definition of sass and is sure to leave you in awe.(Instagram/@norafatehi)

On Thursday, Nora gave her fans a sweet surprise as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning pictures accompanied by the caption “I Got summer on my mind…”. In the posts, Nora can be seen looking absolutely glamorous in a pastel blue outfit and striking sultry poses.(Instagram/@norafatehi)

Her outfit comes in a captivating aqua shade and features a cropped jacket with notched lapels, a front button fastening, two front welt pockets, long sleeves and a cropped hem. She teamed it with a matching mini skirt with notched lapels on one side and a pocket on the other.(Instagram/@norafatehi)

