Closer to Disclosure: Prince Harry’s Immigration Papers Ordered for Release by Biden’s DHS

Judge requires DHS to hand over Prince Harry's immigration documents despite administration's efforts to block release

Legal setback for Joe Biden's administration as Prince Harry's immigration paperwork inches closer to public release following a big court ruling. A judge has reportedly ordered Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to hand over Prince Harry's immigration papers after it was sued by the Heritage Foundation. The case will undergo further review by the court to determine whether they should be made public.

Prince Harry, who has been seeking US citizenship since stepping down from his royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California, faced scrutiny after his memoir made a bombshell disclosure about past drug use. The Heritage Foundation sued the DHS, alleging that the administration showed favoritism to the Duke of Sussex by granting him “preferential treatment” in allowing entry to the U.S.

DHS ordered to hand over Prince Harry's Immigration documents by March 21

D.C. District Court Judge Carl Nichols has requested DHS to provide their response and documents by March 21. It has made a request to detail, “the records it is withholding and the particular harm that would arise from public disclosure of them”.

For days now, DHS has been working diligently to block the release of the documents following the Duke's admission of using cannabis, cocaine, and magic mushrooms in his memoir- an apparent breach of US visa regulations. However court in its order said, “Agency affidavits are insufficiently detailed to permit meaningful review of exemption claims… when the number of withheld documents is relatively small, and when the dispute turns on the contents of the withheld documents, and not the parties' interpretations of those documents.”

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

