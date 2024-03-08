Here’s Why Consistency in Your Fitness Routine, Like Shaitaan Actor Jyotika, is Important

Maintaining good form ensures effective muscle engagement and reduces the risk of injury, said fitness expert Garima Goyal

Shaitaan actor Jyotika has been consistent with her fitness journey. In fact, the Tamil actor's consistency in the gym is proof that fitness is for all without any age bar. Jyotika too believes in the same as she shared a few snippets from her practice with coach Mahesh Ghanekar of Mahesh Fitness Club.

“Fitness is not about the weight you lose, but the life you gain,” she shared. The 45-year-old's occasional fitness videos have been inspiring many of her fans and followers. One wrote, “Your occasional gym videos is why some of us even hit the gym! Inspiring the crowd right Queen!”, while Soha Ali Khan who also trains with the same coach expressed, “Amazing!!!”