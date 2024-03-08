Search
Life StyleHere's Why Consistency in Your Fitness Routine, Like Shaitaan Actor Jyotika, is...
Life Style

Here’s Why Consistency in Your Fitness Routine, Like Shaitaan Actor Jyotika, is Important

By: Northlines

Date:

Maintaining good form ensures effective muscle engagement and reduces the risk of injury, said fitness expert Garima Goyal

Shaitaan actor Jyotika has been consistent with her fitness journey. In fact, the Tamil actor's consistency in the gym is proof that fitness is for all without any age bar. Jyotika too believes in the same as she shared a few snippets from her practice with coach Mahesh Ghanekar of Mahesh Fitness Club.

“Fitness is not about the weight you lose, but the life you gain,” she shared. The 45-year-old's occasional fitness have been inspiring many of her fans and followers. One wrote, “Your occasional gym videos is why some of us even hit the gym! Inspiring the crowd right Queen!”, while Soha Ali Khan who also trains with the same coach expressed, “Amazing!!!”

Previous article
Cabinet Approves 4% Increase in Dearness Allowance for Central Government Employees
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Cabinet Approves 4% Increase in Dearness Allowance for Central Government Employees

Northlines Northlines -
The benefit will come into effect from January 1,...

How England Continued to Repeat Mistakes While India Kept Capitalizing on Them

Northlines Northlines -
Zak Crawley tried, but there was a familiar underwhelming...

Bobby Deol Shares Rare Photo with Mother Prakash Kaur on Women’s Day, Sunny Deol Reacts

Northlines Northlines -
Bobby Deol shared a rare photo with mother Prakash...

International Women’s Day: Calling for Realistic Portrayals of Women in Bollywood

Northlines Northlines -
We have had stars in the recent past like...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.