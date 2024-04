Srinagar, April 8: Militants shot at and injured a non-local in Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday evening, sources said.

The non-local has been identified as Paramjit Singh, a driver and a resident of Delhi who suffered injuries. He has been shifted to a nearby health facility for treatment, they said.

Security forces have rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.

Police have not issued any immediate statements about the incident.