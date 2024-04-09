In JK’s Political Terrain, Newcomers have ‘triumphed’ over Seasoned Veterans in Past

Srinagar, Apr 8: In the dynamic landscape of Jammu and Kashmir politics, renowned leaders have faced unexpected defeats. From Dr. Farooq Abdullah to Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, several prominent figures have experienced electoral setbacks, shaping the political narrative over the years.

Traditionally, the National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) have wielded influence in the Kashmir Valley, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have held sway in the Jammu region.

In a notable instance, NC leader Dr. Farooq Abdullah faced defeat at the hands of PDP's Tariq Hameed Karra during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Karra clinched victory with 50.58 percent of the votes, besting Farooq Abdullah's 37.04 percent. However, Farooq Abdullah reclaimed his seat in a subsequent by-election in 2017, following Karra's departure from the PDP.

Similarly, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, who secured the Anantnag seat in 2004 and 2014, suffered defeat in 2019 when NC's Hasnain Masoodi emerged victorious.

Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, while successful in securing the Anantnag seat in 1998, faced defeat in the subsequent 1999 elections against NC's Ali Mohammad Nayak. Even stalwarts from the BJP faced electoral setbacks. Chaman Lal Gupta, a prominent BJP figure, was defeated by Congress candidate Chaudhary Lal Singh in the 2004 elections for the Udhampur seat. In 2014, Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad faced defeat at the hands of BJP's Jitendra Singh in the same constituency.

Jitendra Singh's victory was further solidified in 2019 when he triumphed over Vikramaditya Singh of the royal family for the Udhampur seat. These electoral outcomes signify the ebb and flow of political fortunes in the region, with incumbents and challengers navigating a complex electoral landscape.

Udhampur, Anantnag, and Srinagar parliamentary seats have witnessed significant political upheavals over the years, reflecting the diverse and evolving political preferences of the electorate. As the region braces for future elections, the legacy of these electoral battles continues to shape the contours of Jammu and Kashmir's political narrative.