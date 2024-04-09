Search
J&K people will give a befitting reply to BJP in LS election: Farooq

Srinagar, Apr 8: Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that people will give a befitting reply to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the in and .

“I can sense that people are readying themselves to give the BJP a befitting reply through the ballot as there is a groundswell of anger against the BJP and this needs to be demonstrated”, Farooq said while chairing a meeting with the constituency in charge of north Kashmir seat here on Monday..

Emphasizing on defeating the BJP and its B and C teams, Farooq said, “time and again these parties have proved that they hold a tacit understanding with the BJP. With each passing day our stand is vindicated. However, they all will meet the same fate on the voting dates”.

He said there is an increasing realisation in people of Jammu that BJP has denuded them of their exclusive land, job rights and contracts. The complete failure of BJP in living up to their promises on development has also badly exposed their double standards.

BJP's team B's are now nakedly supporting BJP, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, he said adding, Conspiracies hatched by them to defeat the NC candidates would prove futile. Those who want to vote for BJP should rather vote directly for the BJP, because eventually these A, B, C, D teams will sell your mandate to BJP to negotiate power”.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that every vote cast in favour of these B teams will go to BJP.

“People should decide and send a message to Delhi. If the people of Jammu and Kashmir are satisfied with the August 5, 2019, decision, then they should not vote for the National Conference,” he said.

