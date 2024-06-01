No Shortcuts on the Road: Centre Clamps Down on Driving License Bypasses, Rules out Exemptions for Accredited Training Certificates

New Delhi, June 1: The Centre on Saturday clarified reports in some sections of the media on Accredited Driver Training Centers (ADTC) and driving schools, saying that there will not be any changes from June 1 to the existing rules.

Reports earlier claimed that applicants may no longer be required to undergo a driving test at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and they can get the driving test done at accredited private driving schools.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a clarification that “rules 31B to 31J which prescribed provisions around Accredited Driver Training Centres (ADTC) were inserted in Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989 vide GSR 394(E) dated 07.06.2021 are applicable with effect from 01.07.2021 and no change is envisaged from 01.06.2024.”

Reports had also claimed that after passing the test at private driving schools, applicants will receive a certificate, which can be used to apply for a driving licence without undergoing further testing at the RTO.

The Ministry said that Section 12 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988 provides for the licensing and regulation of schools or establishments for imparting instruction in driving motor vehicles.

“Other types of driving schools established under rule 24 of CMVR, 1989, having less stringent requirements as compared to ADTC, also issue a certificate on successful completion of course (Form 5) vide sub-rule (d) of rule 27 of CMVR, 1989. However, this certificate does not exempt its holder from the requirement of driving test under proviso to sub-rule (2) of rule 15 of CMVR, 1989,” it clarified.

Irrespective of the exemption from the requirement of driving test, the power to issue a driving licence shall be with the licensing authority, said the Ministry.