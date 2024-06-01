back to top
CEO Jammu Pushes for Eco-Education: Directs Schools to Hold Summer Camps Focused on Environmental Awareness

By: Northlines

Date:

, June 1: The Chief Officer Jammu has directed all the Heads of the Schools to organise Eco-Club Summer Camps in their schools, with students given the option of attending the camps on voluntary basis.

