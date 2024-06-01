Congress Performs a Swift Reversal: Party to Take Part in Exit Poll Debates after INDIA Bloc Consensus

New Delhi, June 1: The Congress said it will be participating in the exit poll debates, a day after it announced its non-participation in the debates terming them “speculation and slugfest for TRP.”

The Congress took a U-turn after meeting with INDIA bloc parties on Saturday, the last day of polling in the Lok Sabha elections.

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the INDIA bloc parties have decided to “expose” the Bharatiya Janata Party and its “ecosystem” on the “prefixed exit polls.”

“INDIA parties met and decided to expose the BJP and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls. After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening,” Khera said in a post on X.

The exit polls will come out after voting in the last phase of elections concludes on June 1.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases. While the first six phases are over, the last phase is scheduled for June 1. Voting is underway across 57 constituencies from eight states and UTs. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Earlier on Friday, Khera made the announcement on X, “Our statement on the reason for not participating in #ExitPolls Voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured. The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP. The Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on #ExitPolls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards.”

Meanwhile, the opposition-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meeting is underway at the residence of congress-president Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital.

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already said she would not attend the meeting due to the polls in the state and to review the impact of cyclone Remal.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also skipped the meeting.

Leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI, DMK, JMM, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) gathered at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence for discussions as the final phase of polling is underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP is aiming to return to power for a third straight term, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is trying to wrest power from the ruling party.