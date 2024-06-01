back to top
INDIA Bloc Leaders Huddle as D-Day Nears: Kharge Anticipates 295+ Seats for Coalition

NEW DELHI, June 1: Leaders of several bloc parties met on Saturday to take stock of the opposition's preparations leading up to the June 4 counting of votes polled in the , and claimed they will get more than 295 seats, enough for them to form the next government.
Addressing the media after a two-and-a-half-hour confabulations here, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted the INDIA bloc has arrived at the figure after feedback from people.
Kharge said the leaders of the alliance met at his residence and dwelled upon a host of issues, including the precautions to be taken on the counting day on June 4. He said they have instructed their party workers to not leave the counting halls till all formalities are completed.

