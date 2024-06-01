back to top
How Social Networks are Transforming Sports Fandom in India
Technology

How Social Networks are Transforming Sports Fandom in India

By: Northlines

Date:

“How Social Media Giants are Enhancing Viewing in

Sports fandom in India has evolved dramatically in recent times. Fans are no longer passive spectators but actively engaged participants through social media platforms. Leading platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have enabled fans to discuss matches in real-time, access exclusive content and stay updated on all developments.

This has transformed how Indians follow tournaments like the . With social networks, fans interact with one another nationwide on their favorite teams and players. They view highlights, behind-the-scenes videos and get news alerts right on their phones. Content creators further fuel discussions by sharing humorous posts and commentaries.

One major company driving this change is Meta. Through strategic partnerships and creator programs, Meta offers diverse ways for fans to connect over sports. Be it live chatting, watching short-form clips or getting an insider look at athletes' lives – their apps cater to all types of enthusiasts.

This was visible during the recent World Cup. Meta's platforms witnessed huge viewership and fan activity around key moments. A reel by a popular creator on Kane Williamson alone garnered over 120 million views, highlighting social media's power to unite global communities.

By collaborating with bodies like the ICC and BCCI along with channels and teams, Meta crafts customized experiences. Creators too are reinventing sports narratives and finding new formats to keep fans engaged despite challenges. As digital consumption rises, social giants and talent together are redefining how India cheers on its favorite games.

INDIA Bloc Leaders Huddle as D-Day Nears: Kharge Anticipates 295+ Seats for Coalition
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

