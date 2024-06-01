Can the Spice Cinnamon Effectively Treat Acne? Dermatologists Share What You Need to Know

From spices to skin care: Does cinnamon really help treat acne?

For centuries, cinnamon has been used to flavor various foods due to its warm, aromatic qualities. Now this popular spice is also being explored for its potential skin care benefits. Many claim cinnamon can reduce acne due to its antimicrobial compounds. But what do dermatologists have to say about this age-old remedy?

Cinnamon contains natural antibacterial compounds like cinnamaldehyde that can fight acne-causing bacteria according to several studies. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that may minimize redness and swelling of pimples. When used correctly, cinnamon can potentially assist those struggling with breakouts.

However, dermatologists warn that cinnamon must be diluted and patch tested first. Concentrated cinnamon extract or undiluted powder can cause skin irritation for some. It’s best mixed with a moisturizing carrier like honey or yogurt rather than applied directly. And see a doctor immediately if any discomfort occurs.

While preliminary studies are promising, more research is still needed. But in small, diluted amounts free of side effects, cinnamon’s antioxidant and antibacterial powers indicate it may provide mild acne assistance when incorporated carefully into a dermatologist-approved routine. For those willing to try this ancient remedy, speak with a specialist for guidance on proper and safe usage first.