Prime Minister Modi Concludes Spiritual Retreat, Meditates at India’s Southernmost Point in Kanyakumari

KANYAKUMARI, June 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his 45-hour long meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial here and paid floral tributes to Tamil saint poet Thiruvalluvar.
On conclusion of his dhyan session, Modi, clad in white, visited the 133-ft statue of Thiruvalluvar, located next to the rock memorial and placed a huge garland there marking his tribute. He arrived at the statue complex by a ferry service and later reached the shore using the service.
During his stay at the memorial, the PM did meditation and also performed ‘Surya Arghya’ at the time of sunrise, a ritual associated with spiritual practice.
Modi was clad in saffron while he was engaged in meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial.
Kanyakumari is famous for its sunrise and sunset and the memorial is located on a tiny islet near the shoreline.
At the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the PM embarked on his 45-hour long meditation on the evening of May 30 and completed it on Saturday.

