    Jammu Kashmir
    Jammu KashmirJK Assembly ElectionsKashmir

    No seriousness in NC-Cong alliance, lacks principals: Mehbooba

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 06 (KNO): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that there was no seriousness in the pre-poll alliance between Conference (NC) and Congress as the independent candidates are being fielded against the Congress candidates wherever the seats have been given to them.

    “The alliance has not been forged on principals, but on the basis of seat-sharing only,” Mehbooba said while addressing a news conference here.

    Mehbooba said that NC has been fielding proxies as independents at the assembly segments provided to Congress in seat-sharing. “Against PCC President, an NC man with full party support has been fighting as an independent candidate,” she said.

    Furthermore, replying to a query, Mehbooba said that and Kashmir has witnessed only devastation in the last five years. “Even the people living in Jammu division are fed up with the BJP as they too have suffered a lot in the last five years,” she added.

    She also said that while the persons who raised voice against the rape case that took place during Omar Abdullah's tenure were put behind the bars and the persons involved in the unfortunate incident during her tenure are presently in jails and the cabinet ministers during her rule including Lal Singh were dropped.

    Mehbooba also said that the BJP has been successful in taking the issue of Kashmir resolution to Article 370 and now Statehood, but talking about the restoration of Statehood is tantamount to finding shoes for the footless persons.

    About Ram Madhav's statement, she said the PDP has played a key role in ending the of surrendered militants in the shape of Ikwans, but it doesn't mean that the ex-militants don't deserve the chance to live a dignified life. “However, Ram Madhav might be knowing who the actual ex-militants are and whom they have joined,” she said.

    Replying to a question, Mehbooba said that forget about Pakistan, let the Government of release the prisoners from jails and start a process of dialogue and reconciliation with the people of Jammu and Kashmir—(KNO)

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

