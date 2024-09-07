back to top
    J&K Assembly Election: 175 MCC violations reported across J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    9 FIRs registered, 5 Govt employees suspended, inquiry initiated in 48 cases

    Tawi, Sep 6: Acting tough against the violations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines imposed across the Jammu and after the announcement of General Elections to Legislative Assembly, the Election Department has registered 9 FIRs, suspended 5 government employees, besides issuing warning in 23 such cases, even as the inquiry has been initiated in 48 cases of violations.

    In a statement, the Office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K UT said that 175 MCC violations have been reported across the UT ever since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct on 16 August, 2024.

    These included 96 reports of violation against the political parties and the candidates, 53 against the government employees; two against the media persons and 24 against others.

    Taking the cognizance of the MCC violations, the concerned FSTS/SSTs and officers after investigations found that 89 violations were dropped as these were baseless and false.

    Acting tough against the violations of MCC guidelines, five Government employees were placed under suspension by the authorities in Srinagar for participating in political activities and further inquiry was initiated against them.

    Warnings were issued in 23 cases to the violators to remain careful in future, while FIRs have been registered in 9 cases where there were violations of serious nature. Additionally, the inquiry has been initiated in 48 cases of violations.

    The MCC is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of to ensure a transparent electoral process, upholding its sanctity.

    The MCC comes into force from the day and time the election schedule is announced by the ECI and remains in operation till the completion of election process as per the election notification.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

