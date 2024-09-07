back to top
    Exposed plans of New Delhi by choosing Budgam instead of Beerwah: Omar Abdullah

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    ‘Delhi after me like anything, people from jails being fielded against me in elections'

    Srinagar, Sep 6: Conference (NC) Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Friday said he played a game with New Delhi by choosing Budgam constituency instead of Beerwah, saying that the people in Delhi are after him like anything and they are trying to muzzle his voice.

    Omar while addressing a gathering in Ganderbal said that during the elections, a leader, who was behind the bars, fought elections against him in Baramulla and emerged victorious. “I took it moderately as he had already fought elections and I thought it was my bad luck only,” Omar said.

    However, he said that as he decided to contest in the assembly elections from Ganderbal, now a man, whose nomination was rejected in Shopian earlier, opted to choose the particular seat only, which created doubts. “I along with my colleagues decided to contest from another seat to expose the tactics behind, but kept it secret. As soon as the man behind the bars filed his nomination papers from Ganderbal, he was forced to run towards Beerwah for filing nomination papers from there as well, but it went wrong as we had prepared for Budgam seat,” he said, adding that the people from jails are being brought to contest against him.

    The people and agencies in Delhi get the wrong idea as they opted Beerwah constituency where I have already fought the elections before but i filed my papers from Budgam, he said, adding that it indicates that in J&K especially in , Delhi is after him like anything and is not trying to muzzle him for speaking about the rights and dignity of people.

    “When I remove the cap from my head, it means that my honour is yours and your honour is mine,” Omar told the gathering in Ganderbal.

    However, Omar said, “I am satisfied by catching the tactics of agencies. There might be agencies in Delhi, but we too have minds and we too can catch them.”

    He further said that it is the people who will have to decide whether they want to be their MLA. Omar assured people that he will serve them like the Mian family has served them so far.

    Meanwhile, while talking to reporters, Omar said that these elections are having importance and significance for them as the polls are being conducted after a gap of 10 years, after six years of central rule and after the Central government's decision of abrogating Article 370.

    Pertinently, Omar is contesting from two seats

    J&K Assembly Election: 175 MCC violations reported across J&K
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    J&K Assembly Election: 175 MCC violations reported across J&K

    No seriousness in NC-Cong alliance, lacks principals: Mehbooba

    Shah to launch BJP’s Poll campaign today