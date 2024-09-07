back to top
    Shah to launch BJP's Poll campaign today

    Tawi, Sep 06: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will officially launch Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) election campaign by addressing a massive public rally in Jammu North constituency Saturday.

    “Shah will officially launch the BJP's election campaign from Jammu by addressing a rally in Paloura area of the city in Jammu North Constituency,” a senior leader said, adding “Choosing Jammu to kick start campaign holds significance because in 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP won nine of the 11 seats in Jammu district, contributing to its total of 25 seats in the region”.

    The rally is expected to focus on reassuring the people of Jammu about the BJP's continued commitment to their welfare and development.  Shah's visit comes at a critical time for the BJP in Jammu and , as the party faces challenges ahead of the assembly elections.

    Several leaders and workers have expressed their dissatisfaction after being denied tickets, with a few even quitting the party. He also hold meetings of various teams and committee, which is overseeing party's election management. These meetings are seen as an opportunity for Shah to engage directly with party members and address concerns stemming from the internal unrest.

    Meanwhile, preparations finalized for Shah's rally at Palora Top, with sanitisation operations and area domination protocols has been done by the security forces to ensure the safety and security of the event.

    Earlier, Shah arrived here this afternoon on 2 day visit and unveiled BJP's manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir besides addressing a press conference.

    Shah's visit will be followed by a more extensive campaign effort led by the BJP's top brass. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other prominent leaders, is expected to visit the Chenab Valley region in the second week of September to continue campaigning for the BJP. These high-profile visits underline the importance of the Jammu & Kashmir elections for the party as it seeks to consolidate its position in the Union Territory.

    J&K Polls: 36 candidates in fray for first phase have criminal cases against them: ADR Report
    No seriousness in NC-Cong alliance, lacks principals: Mehbooba
