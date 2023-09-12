NMDC Sweeps Excellence Awards 2023

NL Corresspondent

Hyderabad Sept 12: National Miner NMDC takes home 6 awards at HYBIZ TV's Education and Business Excellence Awards 2023. Winning the Leadership Excellence, Sustainability Champion, and Best Mineral Development Company awards at the Business Excellence ceremony, NMDC emerged as an industry champion.

In the Education Excellence segment, the company's Aastha Vidyamandir won the Best School for Excellence in Transformational Learning; Saksham won the Best Innovative School of the Year; and the NMDC Residential School was awarded the Best Residential School of the Year.

NMDC's CMD (Additional Charge) Shri Amitava Mukherjee was felicitated with the Leadership Excellence Award for steering the country's largest iron ore producer from strength to strength. Encouraging his team towards new milestones, he said, “Team NMDC has made the steely resolve to achieve in the next five years as much as the company has achieved in its entire history. We mine a better future for India and it is our honour to have contributed in building schools in the deep hamlets of Bastar Chhattisgarh, schools that can empower the dreams of the future of our country.”

Shri Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical) of the company received the awards on behalf of NMDC and appreciated the efforts of the media platform in recognizing the achievements and contributions of the business community. He said, “Mineral accountability and sustainable mining are at the heart of NMDC's era of Responsible Mining, and we are elated that our endeavors have been recognized and celebrated.”