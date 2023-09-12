Bharti Foundation, DSEJ extends its life skills development project to GMS

Jammu Tawi: Bharti Foundation in collaboration with The Directorate of School Education (DSEJ), Jammu is extending its ‘Life Skill Development among Students through House System' project under its Satya Bharti Quality Support Program – At Scale to more than 3,500+ Government Middle Schools of Jammu.

The program lays emphasis on building capacities of head of schools and teachers to enable students with 21st century skills. The project is being led by the Counselling Cell with support of Aadharshila and Cultural Innovation Cells at DSEJ. Dedicated team from Bharti Foundation will impart trainingto resource persons to help implement the project.These resource persons will further support schools in developing a comprehensive understanding of life skills education and building the skills through school activities.

In August 2022, the first round of training was organised for more than 390 resource persons who cascaded the life skill development training to 8,500+ teachers from 1,100+ Government High and Higher Secondary Schools in Jammu, benefitting more than 2 lakh students. This year, along with offline training, online trainings and webinars have also been designed to equip resource persons to support heads of schools and teachers effectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Sh. Ashok Sharma, Director of School Education Jammu, acknowledged the Bharti Foundation and applauded the program which intends to build critical life skills such as problem-solving, collaboration, managing emotions, creative thinking, etc. in line with National Education Policy 2020. Dr Romesh Kumar, Head Counselling Cell DSEJ, who happens to be the Nodal officer for the program, opined that this program will offer a paradigm shift in how schools function. It will be very meaningful to conduct co-scholastic activities with “life skills development” as an end in mind.

Speaking on the successful extension of the project, Mamta Saikia, CEO-Bharti Foundation said, “Bharti Foundation has been working in the field of education in rural India for the past 20 years. It is our belief that life skills among students is an important area to work on and can be best delivered to the students when integrated with various school activities. Thanking the Directorate of School Education, Jammu, and all those who are involved in this ambitious project to support Bharti Foundation in creating a meaningful impact.”

Suraj Singh Rathore, CEO of Jammu, addressed while the program was anchored by Dr Sharma from Counselling Cell DSEJ. Other prominent people, present on the occasion, included HR Pakhroo, Joint Director (SE), Devender Singh Manhas, DEPO Jammu,Team members of Bharti foundation, Surjeet Singh, Incharge Cultural Cell DSEJ and other team members of Counselling Cell DSEJ.