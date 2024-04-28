back to top
Village Defence Guard Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Udhampur
Village Defence Guard Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Udhampur

By: Northlines

Date:

A Village Guard (VDG) member was injured in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early Sunday, police said.
The exchange of fire was reported from Panara village of Basantgarh when a patrolling party of police and VDGs confronted the suspected terrorists around 7:45 am, they said.

Police and Army reinforcements were rushed to the village and a massive search operation is underway to neutralise the hiding terrorists, they said.
After the initial firing, the terrorists, whose number was not known immediately, fled deep into the forest area and are being chased by the security forces, police said.

“After receipt of inputs regarding movement of suspicious individuals late Saturday evening, J&K Police activated the security grid in Basantgarh police station limits. Today morning, a party of police picket Sang carrying along with them VDG members proceeded towards Chochru Gala heights where a face-off ensued with a group of hiding terrorists,” a police spokesperson said.
He said one VDG member was injured in the initial exchange of fire and was evacuated to hospital.

The Special Operations Group of police along with Army and CRPF parties were rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon and neutralise the terrorists, the spokesperson said.

Udhampur: VDG Member Injured In Encounter Succumbs to Injuries
Jammu And Kashmir | Property Worth Lakhs Seized Under UAPA In Pulwama
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

