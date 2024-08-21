back to top
    NMDC Steel Ltd achieves first major production milestone
    NMDC Steel Ltd achieves first major production milestone

    By: Northlines

    Hyderabad, August 20, 2024: NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) proudly announces a landmark achievement of its production capabilities. Today, this ultra-modern, state-of-the- plant has successfully produced 1 Million Ton (MnT) of Hot Rolled Coil (HRC), reaching this milestone four days ahead of the first anniversary of commencement of HR Coil production. This achievement underscores NSL's position as one of the fastest and most efficient plants in the industry, characterized by its remarkable spirit, performance and cutting-edge .

    This significant accomplishment builds on NSL's earlier successes in 2024. On July 21, 2024, the company achieved the production of 1.5 MnT of Hot Metal from its Blast Furnace, and on August 11, 2024, it produced 1 MnT of Liquid Steel from the Steel Making Shop (SMS). Both milestones were reached in less than a year from the commencement of production, setting new benchmarks for performance in the industry.

    These achievements highlight NSL's commitment to operational excellence and innovation. The company continues to push the boundaries by aspiring to be a leader in the steel manufacturing sector with a sole focus on efficiency, sustainability, and technological advancement.

    This ultra-modern 3 MTPA steel plant is set up with an investment of Rs. 22,900 crore houses one of the widest Hot Strip Mills in , capable of rolling HR coils of 900 mm to 1650 mm width in 1 mm to 16 mm thickness.

    Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NMDC & NSL, commenting on this achievement said, “I am incredibly proud to share that NSL has reached this significant milestone this early in its production journey. Achieving 1 MnT of Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) ahead of schedule is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and hard work of our entire dedicated team. This achievement not only set a new standard within the PSU sector, but also stand strong against industry benchmarks. We remain focused on sustaining this momentum and continuing to lead with quality and efficiency.”

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

