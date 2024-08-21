IPRS celebrates 55 Years with ‘Soundscapes of India – Gateway to the World’

back to top
    Tawi:  On the occasion of its 55th Anniversary, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) is glad to launch‘Soundscapes of – Gateway to the ' in collaboration with MusiConnectIndia,scheduled from August 31st to September 2nd, 2024.Set against the backdrop of India's bustling capital, New Delhi, the global music summitwill convene 11 Festival Directors representing 13 World Music Festivals, alongside industry leaders, domain experts, and trailblazing creators from music industry to explore avenues for international collaboration, cultural exchange, and the immense potential to elevate India music and its creators onto the global stage. IPRS's recent journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, solidifying its role as an essential pillar for music creators and owner publishers. Commenting on the event, Rakesh Nigam, CEO of The Indian Performing Right Society said, “IPRS is glad to collaborate with MusiConnect India in creating global opportunities for India's diverse talent across genres and geographies. Soundscapes of India – Gateway to the World, coinciding with IPRS's 55th Anniversary, marks a new milestone in our long and impactful journey.It is poised to be a landmark event, not only envisioning the future of the music industry but also positioning India as a key player on the global stage. The global music conference on Day1serves as a precursor to the two-day music showcase,  where independent artists and music creators from various regions will present their work to top international festival directors.

