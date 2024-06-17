back to top
Search
JammuNitin Gadkari Announces Start of Rs 4,000-Crore Tunnel In J&K
JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

Nitin Gadkari Announces Start of Rs 4,000-Crore Tunnel In J&K

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jun 17: The NHAI will begin work on the Rs 4,000-crore Chattergala tunnel in  Jammu and at the earliest, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

Gadkari on Monday chaired a review meeting that was also attended by Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh.
“The prestigious Chhatergala tunnel work, costing about Rs 4,000 crore, will be executed by the Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the underpasses on the Kathua express corridor section, wherever demanded by the public, will be undertaken at the earliest,” an official spokesperson said after the review meeting.
During the meeting, Singh thanked Gadkari for accepting most of the suggestions and proposals put across by him.
Singh said the proposal for the tunnel was initiated about six years ago and the detailed project report prepared by the Border Roads Organisation but the work could not be started due to a lack of funds.
Now, it has been decided that the NHAI will undertake construction of the new national highway from Lakhanpur to Basohli-Bani to Bhaderwah-Doda.
“Once this highway is complete, it will be a game changer as it will provide all-weather connectivity between Lakhanpur and Doda district via the tourist spots of Basohli and Bani, in addition to reducing travel time and giving a boost to businesses, employment and revenue generation,” Singh said.
Referring to the under-construction Delhi-Katra express corridor, Singh recalled that it was approved after a lot of effort that began in 2015. There were initial delays because had also demanded a similar corridor for the highway between Delhi and Amritsar.
“Finally, after arriving at a compromise to have an express corridor between Delhi and Katra with stopovers in Amritsar and Kathua, the project was finalised,” he said.
Singh said the corridor is in the last phase of construction and expressed satisfaction that the public demand for underpasses at places such as Hatli, Rajbagh, Chann Arorian, Chapper and Kootah had been accepted for the convenience of locals.

Previous article
Rahul Gandhi Holds Strong in Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi’s Bold Move
Next article
DHSK Ramps Up Security for Amarnath Yatra 2024, Unveils Plans
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

LG Sinha Pledges Unwavering Commitment to J&K’s Prosperous Future!

Northlines Northlines -
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin...

PM Modi and US NSA Forge Stronger Strategic Partnership!

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 17: India is committed to further...

DHSK Ramps Up Security for Amarnath Yatra 2024, Unveils Plans

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 17: On the direction of Secretary, Health...

Rahul Gandhi Holds Strong in Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi’s Bold Move

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, June 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

LG Sinha Pledges Unwavering Commitment to J&K’s Prosperous Future!

PM Modi and US NSA Forge Stronger Strategic Partnership!

DHSK Ramps Up Security for Amarnath Yatra 2024, Unveils Plans