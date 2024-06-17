back to top
DHSK Ramps Up Security for Amarnath Yatra 2024, Unveils Plans

, Jun 17: On the direction of Secretary, & Medical , Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Director of Health Services, (DHSK), Dr. Mushtaq A Rather, toured the Pahalgam Route of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra today to review the preparations.

During the visit, the Director spent quality time with the healthcare workers who have been deployed as an advance party ahead of the upcoming yatra to acknowledge their efforts and encourage them to continue delivering healthcare services with utmost passion.
He also reviewed the progress of work at Frislan, Chandanwari, Pissu Top, and Pahalgam Base Camp Hospital.
He issued strict directions to all stakeholders for the timely completion of the works and expressed satisfaction with the progress of ongoing works in terms of infrastructure and logistics.
The Director also emphasized the need for hassle-free healthcare services during the upcoming yatra and comfortable accommodations for the healthcare workers who will be deputed there in batches.
The Medical Director of Yatra Pahalgam Axis, the Nodal Officer of Pahalgam Yatra, and other officers/officials accompanied the DHSK and briefed him about the ongoing status at each site.

