Business
Nissan Urgently Warns Owners of Older Vehicles Over Exploding Airbag Risk
Nissan Urgently Warns Owners of Older Vehicles Over Exploding Airbag Risk

By: Northlines

“Exploding Airbags Prompt Urgent Warning From Nissan”

In a sudden and concerning development, Nissan has issued an urgent safety notice urging owners of certain older vehicle models to stop driving them immediately. According to the automaker, testing has revealed a potential risk of airbag inflators exploding during deployment, posing a serious danger to occupants.

This rare but troubling issue relates to Takata airbag inflators installed as original equipment. Unexpected corrosion has been found to potentially cause these critical safety components to rupture violently in a crash. When this happens, metal shrapnel from the inflator housing is forcefully released. Tragically, one fatality has already been directly linked to this malfunction.

Vehicles affected include specific Nissan Sentra, Pathfinder and Infiniti QX4 models made between 2002 and 2006. Registered owners of the potentially risky vehicles have been contacted directly and asked to arrange a free dealer appointment without delay. Technicians will perform the necessary repair by swapping out old inflators for new, non-explosive replacements.

While concerning, proactive steps are being taken to handle this complex issue responsibly and transparently and protect customers. A past recall effort saw many high-risk inflators replaced already. However, some drivers still need to come forward to have the work completed on their vehicles. With open communication and cooperation on safety, unintended injuries or fatalities from this rare anomaly can hopefully be avoided.

IRDAI mandates health insurers to furnish cashless authorisation decision within one hour
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

