Nissan Urgently Warns Owners of Older Vehicles Over Exploding Airbag Risk

“Exploding Airbags Prompt Urgent Warning From Nissan”

In a sudden and concerning development, Nissan has issued an urgent safety notice urging owners of certain older vehicle models to stop driving them immediately. According to the automaker, testing has revealed a potential risk of airbag inflators exploding during deployment, posing a serious danger to occupants.

This rare but troubling issue relates to Takata airbag inflators installed as original equipment. Unexpected corrosion has been found to potentially cause these critical safety components to rupture violently in a crash. When this happens, metal shrapnel from the inflator housing is forcefully released. Tragically, one fatality has already been directly linked to this malfunction.

Vehicles affected include specific Nissan Sentra, Pathfinder and Infiniti QX4 models made between 2002 and 2006. Registered owners of the potentially risky vehicles have been contacted directly and asked to arrange a free dealer appointment without delay. Technicians will perform the necessary repair by swapping out old inflators for new, non-explosive replacements.

While concerning, proactive steps are being taken to handle this complex issue responsibly and transparently and protect customers. A past recall effort saw many high-risk inflators replaced already. However, some drivers still need to come forward to have the work completed on their vehicles. With open communication and cooperation on safety, unintended injuries or fatalities from this rare anomaly can hopefully be avoided.