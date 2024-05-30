IRDAI mandates health insurers to furnish cashless authorisation decision within one hour

New Rules Give Patients Speedier Access to Cashless Healthcare

In a move that will greatly benefit patients across the country, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has issued guidelines mandating health insurers to decide on requests for cashless authorisation within an hour. As per the new master circular on health insurance released recently, insurers will have to furnish a decision on such pre-authorisation demands immediately but no later than 60 minutes from receiving the request.

The fresh directive is part of IRDAI's efforts to strengthen consumer rights and streamline processes in the health insurance sector. It consolidates over 50 previous circulars into a single document, doing away with ambiguity and ensuring transparent, convenient standards for policyholders. As the regulator pointed out, this represents significant progress in empowering individuals and boosting inclusive coverage.

Among other salient points, the circular stresses on offering diverse plans catering to diverse needs. Insurers must also provide clear policy details upfront via a standardized Customer Information Sheet. It encourages cashless claims to be settled fully within stipulated timeframes. Further, no paperwork is to be demanded from patients for reimbursements – related documents will be collected directly from hospitals.

Portability and claim settlement procedures have also been made more efficient and time-bound. Compensation must be released instantly in case of policyholder deaths during treatments. Overall, the robust guidelines aim to establish auser-friendly, dependable framework for patients as well as drive higher service benchmarks across the industry. With streamlined processes and quicker access to funded medical care, millions of Indians can hopefully receive improved healthcare in their time of need.