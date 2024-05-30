back to top
Four Arrested in Kashmir for Online Obscenity, Harassment: Cyber Police

Srinagar, May 30: Cyber police Thursday said it arrested four accused in two separate cases involving the circulation of obscene content and harassment on social media.
In a post on X, the police, said that one Sheikh Muqadas Rafiq of Srinagar's Gulab Bagh was arrested in one case.
The police added that in the second case, Junaid Hussain of Sonwar, Iflah Mir of Bagh-e-Mehtab, and Naveed Mir of Pampore were arrested.
“We are committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of all individuals and will continue to combat cybercrimes rigorously,” it said.

