Nine-Day India Festival getting huge response in Riyadh

Big steps taken to improve relations between India and Saudi Arabia

By Pradeep Kapoor

The nine-day India festival organised here by the Ministry of Media under its Global Harmony Initiative will strengthen relations between India and Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Media, Saudi Arabia and the Global Entertainment Authority collaborated to organise an ambitious program under Global Harmony Initiative to celebrate India Festival for nine days for Indian diaspora living here and people from other countries living here.

Huge response to the India festival speaks for the success of the India festival at All Suwaidi Park. Not only Indians but people from other countries who live in Saudi Arabia attended.

Bollywood singers like Himesh Reshammiya and other dancers, artists, and cricket star Srisanth performed at the Al Suwaidi Park here in the presence of thousands of Indians and people from other countries. Indian artists mesmerised the audience through their amazing performances.

Beside these performances, there was a big bazaar where Indian products were put up for sale. The Indian food was very much appreciated.

The members of the Indian community who visited the festival, appreciated the efforts of the Saudi Arabia government for bringing so many known and popular artists to Riyadh. They opined that such efforts would certainly strengthen the relations between two countries.

Indian ambassador Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan inaugurated the festival and watched the performance of Indian singer Himesh Reshammiya and other artists. Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan appreciated the efforts of the Saudi government and said that the Global Harmony Initiative of the Ministry of Media will further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

The Global Harmony Initiative aims to showcase the diverse lives of expatriates in the Kingdom from different countries and cultures.

The Indian community in Saudi Arabia is 2.65 million strong and is a living bridge between two counties. Indian diaspora contribution to the economic development of Saudi Arabia is widely recognised.

According to a Saudi embassy report, the number of Indians is increasing steadily. Over the last year, an estimated two lakh Indians visited Saudi Arabia for employment.

Under the Global Harmony Initiative, beside India, the other participating countries are the Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan, Yemen, Sudan, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Egypt.

