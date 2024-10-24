Govt proposes use of AI, innovative tech to check traffic violations: Gadkari

Agencies

NEW DELHI: The Government is proposing to use Artificial Intelligence and other innovative methods to check traffic violations and ensure that penalties are levied accurately, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Addressing the 12th edition of the Traffic InfraTech Expo, the minister outlined plans for upgrading toll collection methods, including the exploration of satellite toll systems, which would improve efficiency and ensure transparency in toll collection.

Gadkari noted that road safety cannot be achieved without integrating advanced engineering solutions, enforcement of laws, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Highlighting the ministry's approach to enhancing road safety, he said that the Government has decided to appoint experts from the private sector to collaborate on developing technological solutions.

“A dedicated expert committee will evaluate proposals from startups and industry leaders, ensuring that the best ideas are implemented,” the minister said.

According to him, the committee has been directed to finalise its evaluations within three months, aiming for rapid improvements in the sector.

Gadkari also emphasised the Government's commitment to maintaining high-quality standards, particularly in the use of surveillance technology like cameras.

He assured that quality and standards would not be compromised, regardless of whether solutions come from large or small companies.

Further, the minister encouraged small firms with innovative technologies to participate in government tenders, stressing the importance of cost-effectiveness while maintaining profit margins without exploitation.

With the best technologies, he said, India can achieve transparency, reduce costs, and significantly enhance road safety.

Gadkari called upon all stakeholders – government, private sector, and startups – to come together to address urgent road safety issues in India.

He underscored the alarming statistics of road accidents in India, noting that the country experiences around 5 lakh accidents each year, resulting in numerous fatalities.

Gadkari highlighted that more than half of these casualties are in the age group of 18-36 years.

The economic loss due to road accidents is estimated at 3 per cent of the country's GDP, he said.

The minister stressed that improving road safety is a top priority for the Government, and measures are already underway to address this issue.