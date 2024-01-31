Nilkamal Sleep collaborates with Bobby Deol

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Nilkamal Sleep today announced its collaboration with leading Bollywood actor, Bobby Deol to launch its latest range of mattress collection. To mark the commencement of this exciting collaboration, Nilkamal Sleep has launched a digital film featuring Bobby Deol to bring to life the brand idea of “Thoughtfully Designed for You”. The film showcases Nilkamal Sleep Couple Pro mattress with its unique feature of Zero Motion transfer. Bobby Deol adds his charm to the film as we see him grooving to his favourite music and having a time of his life while his partner sleeps undisturbed, thus highlighting the key benefit of zero motion transfer. Link: https://youtu.be/HRyVK9KDdnw

Commenting on the collaboration, Eashan Parekh, Head Nilkamal Sleep, stated, “Our curated range of mattresses are thoughtfully designed to address the unique sleep needs of individuals, providing unparalleled comfort and support for restful nights. Bobby's personality and lifestyle completely resonates with our brand and product philosophy and we are thrilled to collaborate with him. These 2 films give out the message in a very entertaining way while staying true to Brand tonality and Bobby's stardom.”