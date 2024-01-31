Neolacta Life Sciences achieves significant milestone, helps 1 Lakh+ Preterm Infants in India

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Neolacta Lifesciences, a pioneering company dedicated to improving the health and lives of preterm infants has announced a remarkable achievement in positively impacting the lives of over one lakh preterm infants across India through their portfolio of exclusive human milk products. Preterm birth, a major public health concern, is particularly prevalent in India, where an estimated 3 million preterm babies are born each year, comprising over one-fifth of all global births.To commemorate this historic milestone, the company has embarked on a nation-wide initiative called “LAKH-shya” to honor the invaluable contributions of the healthcare professionals (HCPs), donor moms and parents of preterm babies. This initiative recognizes and celebrates their unwavering commitment to adopting an Exclusive Human Milk Diet (EHMD), marking a significant milestone in their journey toward enhanced newborn nutrition.Speaking on achieving this milestone, Sunil Sreekakula, Country GM of NeoLacta Lifesciences said, “We are delighted with our initial achievement, recognizing that our impact extends beyond our products. We believe that we have played a vital role in generating awareness about human milk benefits for preterm infants. The proliferation of human milk banks in India is evidence of the collective effort of all stakeholders in prioritizing the nutritional needs of preterm infants. Buoyed by our success, we are committed to marching ahead setting an ambitious goal to impact 1 million babies by 2030.

Our journey continues as we strive to make a lasting and positive difference in the lives of these little ones, ensuring a healthier start for the next generation.”Expressing gratitude to all stakeholders, he further added.