L V Prabhakar Former MD & CEO of Canara Bank, joins Capri Global Capital Board

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Capri Global Capital Ltd, a leading non-banking financial company, has strengthened its Board of Directors with the appointment of L V Prabhakar, former MD & CEO of Canara Bank, along with distinguished leaders Shishir Priyadarshi and Nupur Mukherjee as additional independent directors.This strategic move, subject to shareholder approval, enhances the Board's strength to 9 independent directors, contributing to a diverse and robust leadership team in a Board comprising 10 directors, including the MD & CEO. Rajesh Sharma, the Managing Director of Capri Global Capital Ltd, expressed enthusiasm about the prestigious appointments, stating, “We are honoured to welcome L V Prabhakar, Shishir Priyadarshi, and Nupur Mukherjee as additional independent directors. Their vast experience across the financial services ecosystem will significantly benefit Capri Global as we embark on our next phase of growth. Their rich and diverse backgrounds in banking, finance, technology, and ESG bring a fresh perspective to our deliberations. This appointment aligns with our commitment to fortify the Board and enhance its independence.”