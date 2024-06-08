back to top
New survey reveals varying food and spending habits of Indian households across states

By: Northlines

Date:

New Survey Reveals Where Indian Households Spent the Most on Food Items

A recent consumption expenditure survey conducted across sheds light on the food items that households spent the highest share of their monthly budgets on. According to the findings of the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2022-23, beverages, refreshments and processed food accounted for the lion's share of food spending in both rural and urban households nationally.

However, the survey results also indicated significant variances across different states. Rural households in the northern states of and Rajasthan had a notable preference for milk and milk products over other food categories. Milk made up 41.7% and 35.5% respectively of Haryana and Rajasthan's total rural food budgets. In urban areas of these states as well, milk remained the top spending segment with shares of 33.1% and 33.2%.

Down south, Kerala stood out with the highest expenditure allocation for egg, fish and meat among all major states. In rural Kerala, this protein-rich food group consumed 23.5% of total food money. Even in cities, Keralites led spending on egg, fish and meat at 19.8% as per the survey.

When it came to non-food purchases, transportation emerged as the top expense head both for villages and towns. However, states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat had Indians shelling out the maximum on conveyance from non-food budgets in rural localities. Medical costs comprised a notable percentage of non-food outlays as well according to the findings.

By shedding light on consumption patterns across regions, the survey provides valuable insight into the diverse food cultures and spending priorities that exist within India.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

