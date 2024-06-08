back to top
Biden and Macron address critical issues of Ukraine support, Indo-Pacific cooperation and trade tensions during Paris state visit

President Biden travelled to France this week for an official state visit with French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders met in Paris following commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day and separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Biden and Macron's discussions focused on demonstrating the strength of the US-French alliance and addressing critical issues like supporting Ukraine's against Russia's invasion. Both presidents reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine and announced plans to intensify maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

On the economic front, the two leaders discussed trade tensions that have emerged between the US and Europe. Macron has been vocal in criticizing certain American trade practices that favor domestic industries. However, the leaders expressed hope that mutual understanding could be found through open dialogue.

Overall, the meetings in Paris highlighted the enduring partnership between the US and France on global security matters. While trade differences persist, Biden and Macron focused on their cooperation in defending democracy and rule-based order internationally. The state visit underscored the transatlantic alliance remains vital for addressing challenges worldwide.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

