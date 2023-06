Jammu Tawi, June 1: The Court timings in Jammu Division will be 09 A.M. to 02.30 PM with a break from 11.30 AM to 12.00 Noon. The change in time will be w.e.f. June 5, 2023. However, the office timing of the courts will be 08.30 am to 03.00 pm with break timing from 11.30 am to 12.00 noon.

It is pertinent to report that it was a long pending demand of lawyers practising in various courts and the demand has been pursued by the J&K High Court Bar Association.

