New government portal launching to facilitate youth internship applications

The government is developing an online platform to facilitate youth applying directly for internships with the country's top 500 companies. This initiative is part of the large scale employment and skilling package announced in the latest Union Budget.

As per highly placed sources, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs will soon release the guidelines for the internship programme. Following this, the portal will be launched for prospective applicants to utilize.

According to information given by those overseeing the project, the portal's key function will be matching candidates' skillsets with the kind of internship opportunities listed by companies. It is aimed at enabling a free flow of data between job providers and seekers.

Personal details of all unemployed youth will not be added onto the system without consent. Instead, companies will publicly post the internship roles available and candidates can then apply based on their suitability.

Once operational, the digital platform is expected to bring transparency and streamline the process of companies providing one million internships over five years as committed under the budgetary initiative.

The government hopes to help those with limited work exposure, skills or education get the most from this scheme by guiding them towards openings suited to their backgrounds. Strict norms will govern the roles offered to ensure inclusive participation from all sections of society.

The portal will prove a game changer for both companies to find suitable talent and job aspirants to further develop their careers through practical on-job experience in major businesses across India. It aims to reduce unemployment among new entrants by opening doors to the real world of work.