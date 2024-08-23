back to top
    KBC host Amitabh Bachchan promises to fund contestant's brain tumor treatment
    Entertainment

    KBC host Amitabh Bachchan promises to fund contestant’s brain tumor treatment

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Contestant Finds Relief from Worries

    KBC season 16 participant Nareshi Meena has expressed her gratitude towards the superstar host Amitabh Bachchan for offering to cover the expenses of her brain tumor treatment. In an interview with a leading daily, the 27-year old woman from Rajasthan discussed how meeting Mr. Bachchan and participating in the popular quiz show has liberated her from the financial responsibilities of her medical condition.

    Diagnosed with a brain tumor previously, Nareshi joined the show to win enough money that would pay for her expensive proton therapy costs estimated at 25-30 lakhs. However, during her time on the hot seat, the megastar host assured her that he would personally take charge of handling all treatment expenses. An elated Nareshi stated that she never imagined getting such generous support from someone of Mr. Bachchan's stature.

    Though she unsuccessfully attempted the 1 crore question, Nareshi went home with a prize money of 50 lakhs. More valuable to her though was Big B's promise which has lifted a huge burden off her shoulders. In her words, “I had many doubts about further checkups due to the high fees but Mr. Bachchan has given me a new lease of life.”

    This compassionate gesture by the legendary actor has brought immense relief to the contestant struggling with a serious medical condition. Nareshi's compelling story touched Mr. Bachchan deeply and his timely intervention will undoubtedly aid her complete recovery. KBC continues to be a beacon of hope for many through its inspiring stories of human spirit.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

