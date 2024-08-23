back to top
Search
    EntertainmentHow Shah Rukh Khan's billboard analogy shaped Taapsee Pannu's views on paid...
    Entertainment

    How Shah Rukh Khan’s billboard analogy shaped Taapsee Pannu’s views on paid promotions

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    megastar's marketing wisdom changed actress' perspective”

    Actress Taapsee Pannu has revealed how superstar Shah Rukh Khan helped change her viewpoint on paid promotional activities. In an interview, Taapsee discussed working with Khan on their upcoming film ‘Dunki' and shared an insightful conversation she had with the actor earlier in her career.

    Taapsee had been opposed to the idea of ‘buying endorsements' from influencers or paying for positive publicity. However, when she discussed this with SRK, he presented a different perspective using a clever analogy. Khan likened such promotional arrangements to billboard advertising, where businesses pay to showcase their brand in a visible location.

    Applying the same logic, Khan said celebrities too should leverage any tools available to market themselves effectively, even if it includes compensating some people for endorsements. Taapsee admitted this simple explanation from the intelligent and experienced actor was enough to change her perspective immediately. She started seeing the value in treating social media influencers and reviewers as ‘billboards' to promote her work.

    The actress also praised Akshay Kumar's calm demeanor and work ethic, sharing lessons she learned while working with him early on. From Kumar, Taapsee gained an understanding of composure under pressure and the dedication required to succeed in the competitive film industry.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    How ‘Khana Khazana’ changed Indian perceptions of chefs and cuisine
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Nikitin Dheer inks tribute to haunting Ramayan character Ravan after gripping role

    Northlines Northlines -
    Actor Nikitin Dheer finds inspiration in his iconic Ramayan...

    Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi nearly clash with foreigners in Bangkok during film shoot

    Northlines Northlines -
    Bollywood stars almost got into an altercation while overseas Leading...

    The Inspiring Rags to Riches Journey of Self-Made Bollywood Star John Abraham

    Northlines Northlines -
    When actor John Abraham started his career in Bollywood,...

    Ramayana Director Shares Thought-Provoking Take on Raavan’s Motivations Stemming from Love

    Northlines Northlines -
    Director Mukesh Chhabra, who is helming the casting for...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How ‘Khana Khazana’ changed Indian perceptions of chefs and cuisine

    The Surprising Wellness Benefits of Starting Your Day with Salt Water

    Alia Bhatt’s Disciplined Approach To Pregnancy And Postpartum Wellness