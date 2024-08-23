How Shah Rukh Khan’s billboard analogy shaped Taapsee Pannu’s views on paid promotions

“Bollywood megastar's marketing wisdom changed actress' perspective”

Actress Taapsee Pannu has revealed how superstar Shah Rukh Khan helped change her viewpoint on paid promotional activities. In an interview, Taapsee discussed working with Khan on their upcoming film ‘Dunki' and shared an insightful conversation she had with the actor earlier in her career.

Taapsee had been opposed to the idea of ‘buying endorsements' from influencers or paying for positive publicity. However, when she discussed this with SRK, he presented a different perspective using a clever analogy. Khan likened such promotional arrangements to billboard advertising, where businesses pay to showcase their brand in a visible location.

Applying the same logic, Khan said celebrities too should leverage any tools available to market themselves effectively, even if it includes compensating some people for endorsements. Taapsee admitted this simple explanation from the intelligent and experienced actor was enough to change her perspective immediately. She started seeing the value in treating social media influencers and reviewers as ‘billboards' to promote her work.

The actress also praised Akshay Kumar's calm demeanor and work ethic, sharing lessons she learned while working with him early on. From Kumar, Taapsee gained an understanding of composure under pressure and the dedication required to succeed in the competitive film industry.