    How 'Khana Khazana' changed Indian perceptions of chefs and cuisine
    Life Style

    How ‘Khana Khazana’ changed Indian perceptions of chefs and cuisine

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares his initial struggles and how the name ‘Khana Khazana' came about

    Renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently spoke about the difficulties faced in the early days of his career and how the iconic cooking show ‘Khana Khazana' came to be. In an interview, Kapoor revealed that when director Hansal Mehta first approached him with the idea of a cooking television show, the concept of a celebrity chef was unheard of in .

    Mehta, who wanted to showcase Kapoor's expertise to viewers, had no prior experience in television himself. Kapoor recalls Mehta telling him about the newly launched Zee TV channel, which very few people were aware of at the time. Mehta and his team then visited several hotel chefs in Mumbai, including Kapoor who was the executive chef at a top hotel.

    Though interested in the show idea, Kapoor declined the proposed name ‘Shriman Bawarchi'. He felt that back then, most people had little understanding of what a professional chef's role entails. After days of deliberation, Kapoor suggested the name ‘Khana Khazana'. Mehta's partner responded positively to this alliterative title, saying the phonetic sound appealed to him despite not understanding its meaning.

    ‘Khana Khazana' went on to become a massive success and longevity staple on Indian television. It played a key role in altering public perception of chefs from being mere cooks to celebrated culinary experts. The show's easy-to-follow recipes also made Indian cuisine accessible to many. While bringing greater recognition, some note that coverage of regional culinary nuances may have reduced over time.

    Sanjeev Kapoor thus unwittingly left a strong mark on India's evolving relationship with food and through the much-loved ‘Khana Khazana' brand inspired by his own initial career challenges and creative instincts.

