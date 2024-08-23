back to top
    Indian currency appreciates marginally against US dollar in morning trade

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Indian currency witnessed a small uptick against the US dollar in the initial hours of trading on Friday. Data showed the rupee rising 5 paise to open at 83.88 versus the greenback.

    Oil prices, which have a significant impact on 's trade and currency dynamics, retreated further and hovered around the $77 per barrel mark. This provided some relief to the rupee given our country's substantial energy import needs. Additionally, portfolio investments from overseas also supported the local unit.

    Back home, domestic stock benchmarks swung between gains and losses in morning trade amid bouts of volatility. Key market indices briefly dipped into the red after a flat start but regained footing later on.

    Official documents revealed views from top monetary policy makers on the gradual disinflation witnessed over recent months. They attributed this to successive interest rate hikes by the central bank and the policy stance shifting to withdraw accommodation. Further steps will likely be data dependent going ahead.

    In conclusion, the rupee staged a minor comeback against the dollar benefiting from moderating crude costs and foreign capital inflows. However, uncertainties over global economic conditions continue to loom large.

