back to top
Search
    OlympicsNeeraj Chopra shares gift traditions for athletes in rural Haryana
    OlympicsSports

    Neeraj Chopra shares gift traditions for athletes in rural Haryana

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Prominent javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who bagged the silver medal for at the recent Paris , has shared some interesting insights about gift traditions in his hometown . In a media interaction after his event, Chopra spoke about how athletes in the state are often gifted items like desi ghee or buffaloes based on their performances.

    The 24-year-old recounted receiving 10 kgs of ghee himself sometime in the past, mentioning that such gifts are a common practice across rural Haryana. He pointed out that wrestlers and players of other indigenous like kabaddi too tend to be rewarded with things like buffaloes, motorcycles or even tractors if they achieve success in competitions.

    Chopra believes these gifts are a cultural way of acknowledging accomplishments and also helping sportspersons maintain strength through items like ghee. Meanwhile, he said buffaloes symbolize prosperity. The young athlete also shed some light on conversations he overhears back home, where people promise gifts like 50 kgs of ghee for winning an event.

    Talking about Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem receiving a buffalo for his Paris gold, Chopra stated it underlines how the tradition is not unique to Haryana alone. He remains in Europe to compete more and also ponder groin surgery, though his mother worries about him training strenuously. Chopra aims to keep working hard to retain his edge over other athletes.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Helicopter food drop for isolated Himachal village hampered by unready landing site
    Next article
    Can upcoming Indian mystery game “Detective Dotson” achieve global success?
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Vinesh Phogat returns to grand welcome after Paris heartbreak

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 17: Celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat received...

    Romanian Gymnast Receives Olympic Bronze Months After Appeals Process

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a ceremony held in the Romanian capital of...

    Sumit Antil eyes defending javelin gold to continue India’s Paralympic success

    Northlines Northlines -
    As the Paralympic Games get underway in Paris later...

    Lakshya Sen opens up to PM Modi on coach Prakash Padukone’s motivational techniques during Paris Olympics

    Northlines Northlines -
    India's rising badminton star Lakshya Sen recently had a...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NC’s Parliamentary Board To Decide CM Face For J&K Elections: Sadotra

    Army’s NC Discusses Security Measures Between Forces With J&K DGP Designate

    Rains trigger flash flood in parts of ganderbal