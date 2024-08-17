Can upcoming Indian mystery game “Detective Dotson” achieve global success?

India has a huge gaming audience but is yet to witness a major breakthroughtitle on the global stage. Detective Dotson, an upcoming mystery adventure game developed by Ahmedabad studio Masala Games, aims to change this by taking local cultural themes to aninternational audience.

The game follows Doston, an aspiring actor who turns detective after his father's unexpected demise. despite lacking experience, he takes on investigations alongside journalist companion JJ. With wit and disguises as his weapons, Doston works to solve mysteries across unique settings drawn from modern India.

Developer Shalin Shodhan drew inspiration from popularBollywood detective franchises but focused on realism over heroic tropes. Doston represents the imperfect struggles of everyday Indians striving against odds. Players accompany his bumbling yet endearing journey with humor and heart.

The visually rich game immerses users in investigations spanning river ghats, parks and cities borrowing facets of Mumbai. Distinct neighborhoods showcase how advanced technology peacefully coexists with tradition nationwide. An original pixel art style brings theendearing characters to life against detailed 3D environments.

Backed by a career across top studios, Shodhan believes India possesses untapped potential for globally resonant stories. Detective Dotsonwas crafted as an “cultural joyride” accessible everywhere while rooted in local color. Beyond theories, itsfocus lies in conveying authentic tales of contemporary India seldomseen abroad.

Over a year in development, the game aims for cultural exportthrough dual releases as an interactive experience and animated works. Its casual gameplay of 5 hours extends further with co-op modes for richer narrative exploration. Detective Dotson could put India on the map if it succeeds in captivating international gaming audiences with its heartfelt storytelling.