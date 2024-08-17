back to top
    Top Bollywood stars mend relationship after years of no contact post debut film failure

    Veteran stars mend broken relationship after years of silence

    Leading actors John Abraham and director Nikkhil Advani had found early success collaborating on projects like Satyameva Jayate, however it is recently revealed that their first outing together, the 2007 ensemble romance Salaam-E-Ishq, had caused a major rift between the two. In a candid interview, Advani opened up about how the underperformance of the film at the box office led to him cutting off contact with everyone involved in its making, including Abraham, for nearly two decades.

    Advani stated that following the commercial failure of Salaam-E-Ishq, both he and Abraham went their separate ways professionally and did not interact for a long time. It was only when they reunited for the 2018 action-drama Satyameva Jayate that they began rebuilding their professional relationship. While their second collaboration proved a box office hit, Advani said it took repairing the broken trust from their debut project together.

    Recalling dealing with his disappointment from Salaam-E-Ishq’s box office result, Advani mentioned retreating into isolation and not speaking to anyone, even his family, for a period. However, with time and distance, as well as future collaborations, it seems the director and star have now reconciled and work closely as trusted colleagues. Currently, Abraham is starring in Advani’s upcoming thriller Vedaa, showcasing how their once strained bond has developed into a comfort level and mutual understanding.

