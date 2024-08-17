back to top
    Helicopter food drop for isolated Himachal village hampered by unready landing site
    Helicopter food drop for isolated Himachal village hampered by unready landing site

    Officials had hoped to assist villagers of Malana, Pradesh facing shortage after severe monsoon floods cut off road access, but temporary helipad conditions were not suitable for safe landing. The villagers found themselves disconnected when a July cloudburst caused a nearby barrage to breach, washing away a footbridge and damaging the lone road connecting their community to surrounding areas. With restoration efforts expected to take significant time, shortages were a growing concern.

    To help, authorities arranged for ration to be air dropped from a helicopter. However, when the chopper arrived at the improvised helipad constructed by residents near the village, it was unable to set down. Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur noted modifications would be needed before another attempt could be made. The spot had been surveyed and built up hastily by villagers since early August in the hopes it could accommodate emergency flights with needed supplies.

    Malana panchayat vice president Ramji Thakur explained some trees requiring pruning around the approach, confirming the makeshift facility was still inadequate. With the trek routes from nearby Chanderkhani and Rasol also lengthy and unsuitable for bulk transport, finding a workable solution remains a priority. Residents hope the temporary landing area can be readied to get aid into the cut-off community, where patients may soon require medical evacuation as well if access isn't reestablished. Officials will keep working with villagers to enable the life-saving delivery efforts to succeed.

