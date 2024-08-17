back to top
Search
    HimachalChief Minister Sukhu Inspects Office Site and Development Project Progress in Dehra...
    HimachalLatest News

    Chief Minister Sukhu Inspects Office Site and Development Project Progress in Dehra Constituency

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Pradesh, recently visited various locations in the Dehra Assembly constituency to review sites proposed for upcoming government offices and inspect ongoing development initiatives. During the tour, he directed district administration to expedite identification of suitable land for constructing a new Superintendent of Police office and other offices geared towards better serving citizens of Dehra.

    Key sites inspected included the construction sites of Dehra's new fire station, SDM office, hospital, sericulture office and government schools for boys and girls. Sukhu took time to interact with students and encouraged them to remain informed on current affairs at national and state levels. He emphasized the need to improve educational standards across the state so youth are well-equipped for future challenges. To this end, he announced Rs. 7 crore allocation for a new building for Dehra College.

    Boosting in Dehra and nearby areas was another priority highlighted. Sukhu proposed a ‘Dehra Utsav' cultural festival by year's end to showcase local heritage and attract more visitors. Laying underground power cables in Dehra and the popular religious site of Jwalamukhi was one directive aimed at developing tourist infrastructure.

    At a review meeting with district officers, the Chief Minister instructed exploring opportunities for Central University campus expansion, an zoo, road connectivity upgrades and drinking water schemes across rural Dehra villages. New bus stands, an integrated complex and possible security force offices were also discussed to strengthen civic amenities and engagement of youth. The government is committed to timely completion of projects to improve livelihoods in the constituency.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Bomb Threat Empties Popular Gurugram Shopping Center as Police Search Continues
    Next article
    Helicopter food drop for isolated Himachal village hampered by unready landing site
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Helicopter food drop for isolated Himachal village hampered by unready landing site

    Northlines Northlines -
    Officials had hoped to assist villagers of Malana, Himachal...

    Bomb Threat Empties Popular Gurugram Shopping Center as Police Search Continues

    Northlines Northlines -
    In what could be a hoax threat, Ambience Mall...

    Over 100 aspirants seek Congress tickets in 9 assembly seats of Faridabad, Palwal regions

    Northlines Northlines -
    A surge in applications for Congress party tickets across...

    Doctors across Punjab join strike over Kolkata murder, disrupting healthcare services

    Northlines Northlines -
    The brutal murder of a female doctor in Kolkata...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Helicopter food drop for isolated Himachal village hampered by unready landing...

    Bomb Threat Empties Popular Gurugram Shopping Center as Police Search Continues

    Over 100 aspirants seek Congress tickets in 9 assembly seats of...